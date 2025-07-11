Apple planning Vision Pro successor with M4 chip, AI features: Here's when it could launch

Apple is reportedly preparing the first major hardware refresh of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, with a new model expected to arrive later this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming version will retain the same core design but introduce a faster M4 chip and an improved strap for better comfort.

The original Vision Pro, launched globally last year, was aimed primarily at developers and early adopters. Its high price tag of $3,999 and relatively heavy build limited broader consumer uptake. With this refresh, Apple appears to be responding directly to early user feedback, particularly criticism around long-term comfort and performance.

Performance boost with the M4 chip

At the heart of the upgrade is Apple’s M4 chip, the same silicon that powers the latest iPad Pro. Compared to the now three-year-old M2 processor in the first-generation Vision Pro, the M4 offers faster performance, smoother multitasking, and improved AI capabilities, especially useful for demanding applications and immersive environments within visionOS.

Apple is also said to be testing a version of the M4 with an enhanced Neural Engine featuring more than 16 cores. If implemented, this would be a first for a non-Ultra Apple chip and could significantly boost on-device intelligence.

Redesigned strap for improved comfort

While the headset’s physical design and display system will largely remain unchanged, Apple is planning to introduce a newly redesigned head strap. This adjustment aims to address complaints about neck strain and discomfort, making the headset easier to wear for extended periods.

This refresh is not expected to lower the price or radically change the form factor. Instead, it is being positioned as a stop-gap update, a refinement of the existing Vision Pro until more substantial changes arrive in future models.

visionOS 26 brings new features

Alongside the hardware update, Apple will release visionOS 26, the latest version of its operating system for spatial computing. The new software introduces features like virtual widgets and eye-tracking-based scrolling, designed to make the experience more fluid and intuitive. These enhancements are expected to work in tandem with the more powerful M4 chip to improve the overall user experience.

What’s next for the Vision line

Apple is also working on longer-term innovations. A lighter and more affordable version of the Vision Pro, possibly named Vision Air, is reportedly in development and could launch around 2027. This variant is expected to significantly reduce the weight and cost, potentially opening the door to mainstream adoption.

In addition, Apple is said to be exploring the launch of its first pair of smart glasses, akin to Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration, with a tentative release timeframe of 2027. These glasses could include features like gesture control, AI-powered environmental awareness, and even built-in video recording.

For now, Apple seems focused on iterating its flagship headset while laying the groundwork for a broader AR future.