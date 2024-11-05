Apple pushes budget Vision Pro launch to post-2027, plans for M5-powered refresh in 2025: Report

Rumours of an affordable Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset have been circulating for months, sparking anticipation among tech enthusiasts. However, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now suggested that this lower-cost version won’t hit the market until at least 2027. Instead, Apple is reportedly gearing up to release an upgraded Vision Pro model equipped with an M5 processor as early as next year.

New Vision Pro, But Not Cheaper Yet

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kuo highlighted that Apple’s strategy to launch a budget version of its Vision Pro has shifted. “Apple has delayed its plans for a lower-cost Vision Pro to beyond 2027,” Kuo wrote, noting that a new version featuring the M5 chip is the only planned update for 2025.

Kuo likened the anticipated budget model to the HomePod mini, which, despite being a more affordable option, did not significantly boost Apple’s smart speaker market share. “Even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple’s smart speakers failed to become mainstream products,” he stated. The analyst hinted that simply lowering the price might not be enough to drive success for the headset. The move seems to reflect Apple’s understanding that cost-cutting alone won’t create compelling use cases for new technology.

As I understand it, production of the cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027 for a while now. This means Apple's only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor.



I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 3, 2024

What to Expect from a Future Affordable Vision Pro

The budget-friendly version, should it eventually be released, is expected to come with a price tag of around $2,000 (approximately Rs. 1,68,000). To achieve this lower cost, Apple might employ less expensive materials, equip the device with a less powerful chip, and remove features such as EyeSight—a standout element of the current Vision Pro that projects the user’s eyes onto the front display. The quality of the internal displays may also be reduced to maintain a more accessible price point.

The first-generation Apple Vision Pro, launched at WWDC 2023, comes with a starting price of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) for the base 256GB model. It also offers higher storage options of 512GB and 1TB. The premium headset runs on Apple’s M2 processor and R1 chip and operates using visionOS, supporting both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) functions.

Apple’s Strategic Shifts

Kuo’s insights suggest that Apple is prioritising the refinement of its high-end Vision Pro lineup rather than rushing a budget model to market. This approach could be tied to ensuring robust user engagement and demonstrating the practical applications of mixed reality technology before expanding its offerings. Apple’s Vision Pro has already rolled out in a few markets, including the U.S., China, Europe, and Japan.