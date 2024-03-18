Apple preparing for big AirPods launch this year; all you need to know

Apple’s overseas suppliers are preparing for the largest AirPods launch to date. The production of the next line of AirPods is set to begin in May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company has planned production of 20 to 25 million units, marking an increase over previous models. The new AirPods are expected to be released around September or October alongside the launch of the new iPhone 16 series.

Related Articles

Features of new AirPods



The upcoming models, codenamed B768(E) and B768(M), will replace the second and third-generation AirPods. The ‘E’ and ‘M’ represent “entry” and “mid-tier” respectively. Both models will feature a new design, improved fit, and USB-C charging cases. The mid-tier version will also include active noise cancellation and Find My speakers in the case, enhancing product tracking.

Software features coming to AirPods

In addition to the hardware upgrades, Apple is planning significant software enhancements as part of the iOS 18 rollout this fall. These include a hearing aid mode and a hearing-test feature for the AirPods. Furthermore, the new Apple Watch is expected to include a blood-pressure checker, although this feature will not be available on current models.

AirPods Pro launch

A new version of the AirPods Pro is expected to happen next year. In the longer term, Apple is developing a model that will include low-resolution cameras capable of scanning the user’s environment, set to be released a few years from now.

iPhone 16 Launch

Apple will also be introducing the new iPhone series at the fall event this year. Apple is expected to make some notable changes to the line-up this year. The Pro iPhones will witness a size bump in terms of screen. The iPhone 16 Pro will get a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a 6.9-inch display. The camera island on the standard iPhones will also witness a design change.