Apple releases iOS 26.4 update: Check out new features and upgrades

Apple has finally released iOS 26.4 with new features and enhancements. This time, the update does not include new AI advancements but refines the overall user experience. This update adds eight new emojis to the keyboard, tweaks Apple Music, improves keyboard accuracy, and packs in a bunch of other upgrades. Here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 26.4 update.

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iOS 26.4 update: What’s new

With iOS 26.4, Apple has introduced 13 new features and improvements across the UI. Here’s what you get:

Apple Music: The update brings a new AI-powered Playlist Playground feature in beta that generates playlists based on user descriptions. It also has a new Concert tab where users can discover nearby shows from artists in the Library. In addition, it also recommends new artists based on users’ listening patterns.

Apart from this, Apple brings the “Offline Music Recognition” feature to Control Centre. The Ambient Music widget is coming to the Home Screen, and Apple Music shows a full screen backgrounds for an immersive look.

Accessibility features: The update brings Reduce Bright Effects, which cuts down on flashing visuals during interactions. Captions and subtitles can now be managed directly from a captions icon while watching content. Reduce Motion now better limits Liquid Glass animations.

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Other features: iOS 26.4 comes with 8 new emojis that include orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, distorted face, and others.

Freeform is getting new, more powerful tools to create and edit images directly inside the app. The company is also bringing a premium library of ready-made content, and it has also become a part of Apple Creator Studio.

You can now mark reminders as urgent via the Quick Toolbar or a long press, filter them in Smart Lists, use individual payment methods in Family Sharing, and enjoy better keyboard accuracy.