Apple releases new iOS update just 2 weeks after iOS 17.4 rollout; here's what is new

Apple released the latest version of its operating system, iOS 17.4.1, on Thursday, a fortnight after the launch of iOS 17.4. The previous version introduced features such as Stolen Device Protection and transcripts in Podcasts.

The new update includes various security enhancements and bug fixes. Users can download the update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and tapping on Update Now. Apple recommends this update for all users due to its significant bug fixes and security upgrades.

On the update page, Apple writes, "This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users."

The specifics of the issues addressed by this update have not been disclosed by Apple. Typically, the company publishes release notes and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) entries after an update, but this information is not available at this time. Apple has mentioned that these notes are 'coming soon'.

iOS, iPadOS 17.4.1 Device List

The new update is available for all iPhone from iPhone XS and later. The update size could range from 350 MB to 450 MB depending on the device.

The company is also rolling out the iPadOS 17.4.1 which will be available for iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch 1st Gen and later. The update is also coming to iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th Gen and later and iPad mini 5th Gen and later.

Older iPhones and iPads are also getting a new 16.7.7 update. The iOS 16.7.7 will be rolled out to iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X. The iPadOS 16.7.7 will be rolled out to iPad 5th Gen, iPad Pro 9.7-inch and iPad Pro 12.9 -inch 1st Gen.