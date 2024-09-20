Apple releases public betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1 with Apple Intelligence features

Apple has released public betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, giving users a chance to experience upcoming Apple Intelligence features before their official launch later this year.

Apple Intelligence Features in Public Beta

The public betas include a selection of AI-powered features that were previously available only in developer betas:

Text Rewriting Tools: Enhancements for writing and editing text across the system.

Redesigned Siri: A visually updated Siri interface with a more modern and engaging look.

"Clean Up" Tool: An AI-powered tool for removing unwanted objects from photos.

Accessing the Public Betas

Users interested in testing the betas can enroll in Apple's Beta Software Program on the company's website. Once enrolled, the beta updates will be available for download and installation through the device settings.

Device Compatibility

It's important to note that Apple Intelligence features are only compatible with specific devices:

iPhone 15 Pro and all iPhone 16 models

iPads and Macs with M1 chips or newer

Phased Rollout of Apple Intelligence

The features included in the public betas represent only a portion of what Apple has announced for Apple Intelligence. Additional AI-powered capabilities are expected to be released in future updates.