Business Today
Apple removes app of world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance from App Store in India

On December 28, the govt sent to Binance, Kucoin, Houbi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex

FIU IND has written to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block the URL of Binance FIU IND has written to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block the URL of Binance

Apple has taken down world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The company has also removed other apps like Kucoin, and OKX from its App Store. This move comes just days after the finance ministry warned nine companies that deal with virtual digital assets (VDAs) because they weren't following the country's laws against money laundering.

On December 28, a warning was sent to Binance, Kucoin, Houbi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex. They were accused of breaking the law in India because they didn't register and obey local tax rules. The finance ministry told the IT ministry to block these websites.

The apps are still listed on Google Play Store for Android phones. However, if the cause is the same, Google might also follow suit and delist the 9 crypto apps from the Play Store.   

Business Today has reached out to Apple to confirm the cause behind the removal. 

This is a developing story

Published on: Jan 10, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
