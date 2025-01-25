Apple revamps AI division with key leadership change to strengthen Siri and AI development

In a strategic move to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) and Siri development, Apple has reassigned long-time executive Kim Vorrath to its AI and machine learning division. Vorrath, who has been with Apple for 36 years and recently oversaw the software rollout for the Vision Pro, will now serve as a top deputy to Apple’s AI chief John Giannandrea, according to Bloomberg.

This leadership shift signals Apple’s commitment to intensifying its focus on AI, an area where it lags behind competitors like OpenAI and Google, despite making announcements about its AI and Apple Intelligence initiatives at last year’s WWDC.

Apple’s AI efforts have faced challenges in matching the impact of tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini. A Siri upgrade, aimed at enabling the virtual assistant to better understand on-screen context and execute actions, is not expected until iOS 18.4, raising questions about the pace of its AI rollouts.

In addition, Apple’s AI-powered news notification summaries—launched with great promise—will be temporarily paused with iOS 18.3 following criticism of inaccuracies. These hurdles underline the need for stronger leadership and infrastructure, a void Vorrath’s appointment aims to address.

Kim Vorrath brings a wealth of experience, having played a pivotal role in Apple’s original iPhone software group. Her move to the AI team is seen as an effort to inject discipline and focus into Apple’s AI development. Industry watchers note that her involvement reflects the company’s intent to prioritize AI innovation over even its flagship products like the Vision Pro headset.

An internal memo from Giannandrea, shared by Bloomberg, revealed that Apple’s AI team will concentrate on revamping Siri’s underlying infrastructure and advancing in-house AI models in 2025. This overhaul aims to align Siri’s performance with market demands and prepare Apple for the next wave of AI-driven consumer products.