Apple Scary Fast Event: How and when to watch LIVE in India and what to expect

Apple will be conducting a new event on October 31 (IST). The company has confirmed that this new event will be called ‘Scary Fast’. And when it comes to new product launches, there are clues in the invite which confirm that the event will be about Apple’s Mac ecosystem. Rumours have suggested that Apple will be introducing new MacBook models as well as much awaited iMac models at this event.
How and when to watch Apple Scary Fast event
Apple Scary Fast event will be streamed live on the company’s official website as well as on its official YouTube channel. In India, the event will be broadcasted live at 5:30 AM on October 31. In the US, the event is happening on October 30, at 5pm Pacific Time.
What to expect from Apple Scary Fast?
Updated 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro
Apple iMac
USB-C Accessories
Also read: Apple iPhones to be made in India for domestic and global markets by Tata: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Also read: Meta platforms ad revenue doubles in India across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today