Apple Scary Fast Event: How and when to watch LIVE in India and what to expect

Apple will be conducting a new event on October 31 (IST). The company has confirmed that this new event will be called ‘Scary Fast’. And when it comes to new product launches, there are clues in the invite which confirm that the event will be about Apple’s Mac ecosystem. Rumours have suggested that Apple will be introducing new MacBook models as well as much awaited iMac models at this event.

How and when to watch Apple Scary Fast event

Apple Scary Fast event will be streamed live on the company’s official website as well as on its official YouTube channel. In India, the event will be broadcasted live at 5:30 AM on October 31. In the US, the event is happening on October 30, at 5pm Pacific Time.

What to expect from Apple Scary Fast?



Updated 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro

Apple is expected to be update the MacBook Pro line-up with next-generation M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

According to MacRumours, the base M3 Pro chip will have a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, with upgrades available for a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU

The base M3 Max chip will have a 16-core GPU and a 32-core GPU, with an option to upgrade to a 40-core GPU.

The new Pro line-up may also get some new display tech. The new Pro laptops might be more power-efficient with a new miniLED display.

Apple iMac

Apple is expected to finally release an updated iMac after its last update that happened in 2021

The new iMac is expected to be the first Apple device to get the M3 chip, which will also feature in the upcoming MacBook Air.

Jumping from M1 to M3 will improve both CPU and GPU performance

The M3 chip supports more RAM, so we could see more maximum memory available with an update, as well as a higher-capacity SSD

An upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E is likely, as is Bluetooth 5.3

The M3 iMac is reportedly being tested in orange, blue, pink, and silver finishes

Apple is expected to change the design of the stand of the iMac, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

USB-C Accessories

Apple is expected to eliminate the Lightning port in several of its Mac accessories, including the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard. These devices will adopt a USB-C port.

Also read: Apple iPhones to be made in India for domestic and global markets by Tata: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Also read: Meta platforms ad revenue doubles in India across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram