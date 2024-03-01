Apple shuts EV car project: Did you know Apple was once in talks to buy Tesla?

Apple has abandoned plans to manufacture its own AI-powered smart car, leaving the 2,000 employees working on this electric car project, Project Titan, for the past 10 years, as well as the industry rather shocked. This smart car was expected to rival Tesla. While all that has made headlines now, did you know that Apple was once in talks to acquire Tesla?

Apple was in talks to acquire Tesla?

As per a report by Wall Street Journal, back in 2015, the EV maker was on the verge of bankruptcy. Elon Musk proposed to Tim Cook to acquire Tesla, but on one condition: he will become the new Apple CEO. Musk stated that Cook would take up a high position in the board, but he would be at the helm of the company. Cook declined to take any meeting with Musk on that matter.

According to New York Times, Apple did engage with Elon Musk on the acquisition of Tesla, but the deal did not follow through. Later, Apple decided to make its own smart car instead of integrating their company.

Apple electric car

Apple then planned to build a Siri-controlled car that did not have any steering wheel or pedals. However, this autonomous car did not see the light of the day and was nipped in the bud.

The project had seen uneven progress throughout its life, and its end comes as some of the biggest global automakers cut back investments in electric vehicles and are focusing on hybrid models. According to Bloomberg, employees working on Project Titan will be shifted to the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) division.

"If it is true, Apple will put more focus on GenAI and that should give investors more optimism about the company's efforts and ability to compete at a platform level on AI," said Ben Bajarin, chief executive of consulting firm Creative Strategies as quoted by Reuters.

Responding to a post on Apple abandoning its electric car plans, Elon Musk responded with a salute and cigar emoji on X.

