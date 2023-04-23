Apple Stores in India are nice, but here’s why buying iPhone 14 online is more sensible

Apple has finally opened its official retail stores in India this week, marking a major milestone for the Cupertino-based company. The first two stores, Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi offer customers a new and improved way to browse, discover, and purchase Apple products. However, despite the excitement surrounding the opening of these stores, customers may not find the discounts they are looking for on Apple products, at least for now.

For instance, if you are planning to purchase an iPhone 14, you may be better off looking for deals online rather than at the Apple store. A comparison of available offers on the iPhone 14 at Apple offline stores and online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart shows that the latter offers better discounts.

The base model of the iPhone 14 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. On the other hand, at Apple retail stores, the same handset is being sold at its original launch price of Rs 79,990. Additionally, Amazon's listing page for the iPhone 14 indicates that buyers can receive a maximum exchange discount of Rs 22,700, while Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 29,250. While Apple stores do have a Trade-In program where customers can exchange their old iPhone or Android phone, the final exchange value is subject to the brand, model, and condition of the old device.

However, the bank offers remain the same for Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple stores. Each platform provides instant savings of Rs 4,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards. Buyers can also avail of no-cost buying options for 3/6 months on each platform.

Taking all of these factors into account, the final purchase price for an iPhone 14 can be significantly lower when purchased from Amazon or Flipkart. For example, on Amazon, the final purchase price can be Rs 45,299 (Rs 71,999 - Rs 26,700), while on Flipkart, it can be Rs 38,749 (Rs 71,999 - Rs 33,250). However, it is essential to note that the final value depends on the maximum exchange discount and will differ based on the old smartphone being exchanged.

