Apple unveils AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate monitor, live translation and improved ANC

Apple has announced the AirPods Pro 3, marking the first major upgrade to its premium earbuds in three years. The new model introduces a heart rate monitor, stronger active noise cancellation (ANC), and a live translation feature that could redefine how users communicate across languages.

Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 deliver the “world’s best ANC,” thanks to foam-infused ear tips that double the noise isolation compared to the previous generation. The earbuds also promise a wider soundstage and higher audio quality, aiming to offer a more immersive listening experience.

Advertisement

One of the standout additions is live translation. When activated, ANC lowers the external speaker’s volume and plays a real-time translation directly into the user’s ears. This feature positions AirPods Pro 3 as both an entertainment device and a practical communication tool.

The design has also been updated. Apple says it studied over 10,000 3D ear scans to make the earbuds smaller and better fitting. Five sizes of ear tips are now available, ensuring broader compatibility. The AirPods Pro 3 also carry IP57 certification, making them sweat and water-resistant for active use.

With iOS 26 rolling out this fall, AirPods users across the range will benefit from new software enhancements. AirPods will double as a camera remote for the iPhone’s camera app. AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will receive studio-quality audio for music, podcasts, and video playback, along with better call clarity and sleep-detection features that pause playback automatically.

Advertisement

The AirPods Pro 2 launched three years ago with improved sound and noise cancellation, later refreshed in 2023 with dust resistance and a USB-C charging case. The AirPods Pro 3 take the series further by blending wellness features with powerful new AI-driven capabilities.

The AirPods Pro 3 is priced at Rs 25,900 in India.