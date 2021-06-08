Apple users can now access Siri without internet connection

Apple's voice recognition system Siri can now process users' requests on device-iPhone or iPad by default in iOS15. This implies that users will no longer require an active internet connection to access Siri. These user requests include launching apps, setting timers and alarms, changing settings, or controlling music. Besides this, Siri can also make calls or send texts while you have your hands full and can also announce incoming calls and messages on your Apple AirPods.

Siri can also prove to be a boon while you are chatting as it can finish the sentence for you. Apple users can also start a FaceTime or Group FaceTime using the voice recognition system.

There's some good news for music lovers as well. Siri works well with Apple Music. Siri can find a new song, playlist or an album depending on whether you are out for working out or on a drive. This feature will only be available in iPhones and iPads having A12 Bionic chip or later, i.e., iPhone XS, iPhone XR, etc.

This is aimed at addressing one of the biggest privacy concerns-unwanted audio recording. "Privacy has been central to our work at Apple from the very beginning", Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said.

"Every year, we push ourselves to develop new technology to help users take more control of their data and make informed decisions about whom they share their data and make informed decisions about whom they share it with. This year's updates include innovative features that give users deeper insights and more granular control than ever before," Federighi added.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: WWDC 2021: Apple's new watchOS 8 focuses on connectivity, mindfulness

Also read: WWDC 2021: Apple previews macOS Monterey; check new features