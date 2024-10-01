Apple Watch Series 10 review: A compelling choice

The Apple Watch Series 10, along with the Ultra 2 in its sleek new black color, brings some notable updates this year. The Series 10, in particular, sees significant changes—most prominently, a larger screen, a slimmer profile, and much faster charging. For anyone using their Apple Watch around the clock, quicker charging means more time on your wrist and less time on the charger. That seems to be Apple’s focus here.

Another standout feature is the range of new health tools. A big one is sleep apnea detection, which is nearly as accurate as at home tests. If it works with the same precision as the existing ECG, irregular heart rate notifications, and blood oxygen monitoring, this could be a major breakthrough—further solidifying the Apple Watch as an essential health and lifestyle device.

The display now refreshes at 1 Hz, so the always-on display shows the seconds hand on the clock without draining battery life. And despite being in the smaller 42mm casing, the Series 10 has a larger screen than its predecessor. Its bigger sibling, the 46mm version, is getting closer in size to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is designed for rugged outdoor use.

Speaking of the Ultra 2, while it’s intended for more extreme conditions, the gap between Apple’s pro devices and standard models is narrowing. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs 89,900 while the Apple Watch Series 10 is launched at a starting price of Rs 46,900. Both the Series 10 and Ultra 2 now feature the depth and tides apps, enhanced health features, improved battery life, and larger displays. The Series 10’s screen is almost as big as the Ultra 2’s, bringing them closer in terms of screen real estate.



However, if you own an Apple Watch from last year, upgrading may not be necessary. The Ultra 2, while sporting a fresh black finish, hasn’t changed much from the previous model. If you have an older Apple Watch, though, the Series 10, with its substantial software and hardware improvements, is a compelling choice—creeping ever closer to the Ultra's territory in both features and size.