Apple will discontinue these 8 products tomorrow after iPhone 17 launch

Apple is preparing for one of its biggest announcements of the year with the launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9 at its “Awe-dropping” event in Apple Park. Alongside new hardware, the company is expected to discontinue eight existing products, streamlining its line-up ahead of the next generation.

Four iPhones to be phased out

The headline of the event will be the iPhone 17 range, which is set to replace several older models. Apple will likely remove the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max from its official store. While third-party retailers may continue to sell these handsets for some time, Apple will no longer offer them directly.

This move aligns with the company’s strategy of retaining standard models at reduced prices while discontinuing older Pro versions. The refreshed line-up is likely to look as follows:

iPhone 16e (₹51,499 in India)

iPhone 16 from $699 (₹69,999 in India)

iPhone 16 Plus from $799 (₹78,999)

iPhone 17 from $799 (₹79,900)

iPhone 17 Air from $949 (₹99,999)

iPhone 17 Pro from $1,049 (₹1,34,999)

iPhone 17 Pro Max from $1,199 (₹1,45,000)

Analysts suggest there could be minor price adjustments, including a possible $50 increase for the iPhone 17 Pro with expanded storage options. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may also see a higher price point depending on final configurations.

Apple Watch and AirPods updates

The shake-up extends beyond iPhones. Apple is expected to retire the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE (second generation). The company typically refreshes its smartwatch line-up annually, with newer models immediately taking over.

AirPods Pro 2 are also on the list of products likely to be discontinued. However, Apple could retain them at a lower price depending on the positioning of the upcoming AirPods Pro 3.

What to expect from the event

Apple’s decision to discontinue four iPhones, three Apple Watch models, and one AirPods version reflects its effort to simplify the catalogue while ensuring all iPhones sold support its Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 17 launch event will take place on 9 September, where Apple is expected to unveil its latest smartphones, watches, and audio devices while bidding farewell to several familiar names in its product portfolio.