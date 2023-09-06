Apple Wonderlust event 2023: From iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 to Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2, what to expect

Apple is all geared up for the biggest launch event of the year, Wonderlust, on September 12. The much-awaited iPhone 15 lineup will finally debut at the event along with more devices like Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple AirPods 2.

Apple iPhone 15 series: Expected specifications, price

But as usual, the star of the show will be the latest iPhone series which might include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This time around, the most significant change that the lineup will come with is a USB-C port. This will be the first iPhone lineup ever to ditch the signature lightning port.

Another change that we are likely to see this year is the entry of the Dynamic Island feature in standard iPhone 15 models. For the unversed, this pill-like notch feature was introduced in Pro models last year and it has been accepted well in the smartphone industry.

The Pro models might also switch from stainless steel to titanium to make them lighter and more durable. This might also lead to muted colour options. Meaning, there is only a slim chance that we will see colour variants like gold, purple and so on. These Pro models will also come with camera upgrades with a periscope lens in the Pro Max model.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15, Honor 90, Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 8 and more: Top upcoming smartphone launches of September 2023

We are also expecting some design changes as the company is likely to shrink the bezels for all 4 models but will still add a bigger battery. The Pro models are likely to be powered by the new A17 Bionic chipset while the standard models might come with A16 Bionic chipset, same as iPhone 14 Pro models.

Another unique thing that we might see for iPhones this year is colour-matched braided cables. It is expected that apart from the Black variant, the iPhone 15 charging cables might come in different colours with glossy plastic shell.

As for the pricing, the high-end iPhones are expected to see a price hike this year. iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get $100 price hike, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to cost $200 more than its previous generation model. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might not witness a price hike.

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, AirPods Pro 2: Expected specifications

Apart from the iPhones, Apple might launch Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2. While no major changes are expected from the Apple Watches this year, the Watch Series 9 models will see minor battery and performance upgrades. New health-tracking features may also be added. The tech giant might also introduce a new pink colour option for the upcoming Watch series. We have already seen this colour variant in the latest iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and iMac, models.

The company is also expected to launch the second-gen Watch Ultra 2 this year, with a bigger battery and lighter than its previous chunky version. It is also expected to be available in a dark titanium colour option. The display might also witness a minor bump in size. As for the Apple AirPods 2, the only change expected in the upcoming generation is the USB-C port, in line with the iPhone 15 models.

Also Read:

Reliance 7th Jio Anniversary offer for prepaid plans: Jio offers extra data, free McDonald's meals, Swiggy discount, more

Excitel launches broadband plans with free Smart TV and 200-inch projector screen: Price, benefits, and more