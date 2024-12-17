Apple working on thinner iPhones, folding devices to revive consumer interest

Apple is gearing up for a major redesign of its iPhone lineup, aiming to introduce thinner and foldable models in the coming years. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Apple hopes these changes will help revive its smartphone business, which has seen slowing growth in recent times.

Apple is working on a thinner version of the iPhone that will be slimmer than the current models. This new device is expected to be more affordable than the high-end Pro series, making it more appealing to a wider range of users.

The company is also developing a foldable iPhone that could offer a much larger display, similar to a small laptop. However, technical challenges, such as improving the hinge and screen durability, may push the launch to 2026. A smaller, foldable design is also being explored, aimed at consumers looking for a compact, sleek device.

Apple’s move into foldable phones comes as competitors like Samsung and Huawei already offer similar devices. However, foldables have struggled to attract mainstream users due to their high cost and durability concerns.

Over the past few years, Apple’s iPhone updates have been incremental, focusing on minor improvements like better cameras and faster chips. Analysts suggest these changes haven’t been enough to drive upgrades at the same pace as before. The upcoming iPhone 16, for example, is expected to feature only minor design changes.

To address this, Apple is slowly rolling out AI features under its “Apple Intelligence” system. However, these tools are still in the early stages and may take time to fully integrate into iPhone models.

Beyond smartphones, Apple is also betting on new products like the Vision Pro, a $3,499 mixed-reality headset. While the Vision Pro has received attention, sales remain sluggish so far.

Apple’s upcoming thinner and foldable iPhones highlight its efforts to bring fresh designs and technologies to market. Whether these innovations can win back users and boost growth remains to be seen.