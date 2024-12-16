The next big leap? Apple working on massive 20-inch foldable device: Report

Should the iPad fold in half? If reports are to be believed, this could happen soon. Apple is expected to launch a 20-inch foldable device as early as 2028, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This massive device could resemble two large iPad Pros placed side-by-side.

Foldable devices have always struggled with a crease down the middle of the screen, where the hinge connects the two displays. In his newsletter "Power On", Gurman mentions that Apple's main aim is to minimise this crease to such an extent that it becomes non-existent. The current prototypes by the Apple engineering team have managed to reduce the crease to "nearly invisible", but they haven't completely eliminated it yet. With the expected launch still almost four years away, and with Apple's commitment to visually striking designs, it is very likely that the company manages to achieve this feat.

Apple's definition of a computer

Apple has been toying with the definition of computers for a while now, and this rumoured foldable device could be yet another attempt by the Cupertino-based giant to blur the lines between a MacBook and an iPad. Reports suggest that the foldable device will feature a hinged OLED screen, enabling it to fold like a book. When unfolded, it could transform into a large notebook, with the lower half of the display acting as a virtual keyboard and trackpad, while the upper half functions as the primary screen. This form factor isn't new, with many laptop manufacturers toying with the idea of dual-screen laptops, most notably the Asus Zenbook Duo.

However, Gurman predicts that this hybrid device wouldn't run macOS. Instead, it could be powered by iPadOS, which would be powerful enough to also run macOS apps by 2028. Considering how macOS supports iPhone and iPad apps now, it is possible to speculate that iPadOS could be capable enough to run Mac apps, especially since Apple keeps increasing the power capabilities inside the iPad chassis with its M-series of chips.

Moreover, since it would be a touchscreen display, this hybrid device could also have support for accessories like the Apple Pencil.

Where's the foldable iPhone?

The foldable iPhone has been rumoured for quite some time now. Gurman believes it could be in development somewhere in a room at Apple HQ, but he doesn’t expect this to be announced "before 2026 at the earliest."