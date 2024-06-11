Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets a makeover with new features, ChatGPT integration across iPhone, iPad and more

At Apple WWDC 2024, Apple announced new updates, and animations including a new icon for Siri after 13 years of it being launched. Apple has also partnered with Sam Altman’s OpenAI to bring ChatGPT 4o, an AI-powered chatbot experience, to Siri and other Apple apps, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and other generative AI models.

Related Articles

With the new updates, Apple aims to make its voice assistant more “natural, relevant and personal” for the users. Siri will now be able to understand your voice command even if you stumble while saying it. Users will also be able to ask questions to Siri about how to use iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple has also introduced an “on-screen awareness” feature for Siri. It will also be able to take actions in or across the apps like adding a photo to an app. Siri can find a photo of your license, extract your ID number, and just enter it into a web form for you. The voice assistant will also be able to work deeply with first-party and third-party apps. It will also help users figure out how to carry out tasks on the phone like “asking “How can I write a message now and send it tomorrow”. It will then show you a step-by-step method of how you can do it. You can even write to Siri.

In addition to this, Apple’s Siri will also help with text summaries and email writing suggestions. Something that Samsung had already done with its latest Galaxy S24 series but Apple’s animations look more sleek and easy to use. Users can even have Siri write emails for them and change the tone as per their convenience. It is not just limited to emails, Apple claims that it is available system-wide, anywhere users can type.

Apple has stated that ChatGPT integration is coming later this year. The company also intends to add support for other AI models.