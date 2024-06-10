scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Varanasi-born 22-year-old student ahead of Apple WWDC 2024

Feedback

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Varanasi-born 22-year-old student ahead of Apple WWDC 2024

On meeting the Apple CEO, Srivastav revealed that Cook’s feedback was quite insightful and inspiring that made all his ‘hard work feel worthwhile’

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple has also ramped up its manufacturing in India with Cook acknowledging that “in terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive.” Apple has also ramped up its manufacturing in India with Cook acknowledging that “in terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive.”

Apple WWDC 2024 will take place tonight, i.e. June 10 in Cupertino, Apple Park. Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted on X revealing he met Akshat Srivastava at the headquarters of the company today. Srivastava has emerged as a winner in Apple Swift Student Challenge this year due to is coding skills. The 22-year-old boy is based out of Varanasi and is studying at BITS Pilani K K Birla College in Goa. He has been coding since the age of 16 years.

Related Articles

Tim Cook stated, “I met so many extraordinary developers when I visited India last year, and I saw so much excitement for the many ways that technology can enrich people’s lives. And it was equally wonderful to meet Akshat this week, and see how he’s created a whole new way to share his love of classic games with the next generation.”

He added, “Akshat is part of a growing generation of developers from all across India who are bringing their best ideas to life through coding, and making an important impact in their communities and around the world."

“I recently had the incredible opportunity to visit Apple Park in Cupertino, for winning the Swift Student Challenge”, Srivastava said on visiting Apple Park.

On meeting the Apple CEO, he revealed that Cook’s feedback was quite insightful and “inspiring that made all my hard work feel worthwhile”. He added, “This unforgettable experience confirmed my passion for technology and motivated me to keep pushing boundaries and making an impact.

Tim Cook also posted a short video of him interacting with all the Swift Student Challenge winners. He captioned this post, “Kicking off #WWDC24 in the best way possible — meeting with student developers who won our Swift Student Challenge. It’s amazing to see their creativity and determination on full display.”

Notably, the Apple Swift Student Challenge is an annual competition for students to showcase their coding skills. They build an interactive app using Swift Playgrounds or Xcode. Winners are recognised for creativity, social impact, or inclusivity in their app. Top winners get a trip to Apple headquarters as well as receive prizes at Apple WWDC.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 10, 2024, 8:06 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement