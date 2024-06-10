Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Varanasi-born 22-year-old student ahead of Apple WWDC 2024

Apple WWDC 2024 will take place tonight, i.e. June 10 in Cupertino, Apple Park. Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted on X revealing he met Akshat Srivastava at the headquarters of the company today. Srivastava has emerged as a winner in Apple Swift Student Challenge this year due to is coding skills. The 22-year-old boy is based out of Varanasi and is studying at BITS Pilani K K Birla College in Goa. He has been coding since the age of 16 years.

Tim Cook stated, “I met so many extraordinary developers when I visited India last year, and I saw so much excitement for the many ways that technology can enrich people’s lives. And it was equally wonderful to meet Akshat this week, and see how he’s created a whole new way to share his love of classic games with the next generation.”

He added, “Akshat is part of a growing generation of developers from all across India who are bringing their best ideas to life through coding, and making an important impact in their communities and around the world."

“I recently had the incredible opportunity to visit Apple Park in Cupertino, for winning the Swift Student Challenge”, Srivastava said on visiting Apple Park.

On meeting the Apple CEO, he revealed that Cook’s feedback was quite insightful and “inspiring that made all my hard work feel worthwhile”. He added, “This unforgettable experience confirmed my passion for technology and motivated me to keep pushing boundaries and making an impact.

Tim Cook also posted a short video of him interacting with all the Swift Student Challenge winners. He captioned this post, “Kicking off #WWDC24 in the best way possible — meeting with student developers who won our Swift Student Challenge. It’s amazing to see their creativity and determination on full display.”

Notably, the Apple Swift Student Challenge is an annual competition for students to showcase their coding skills. They build an interactive app using Swift Playgrounds or Xcode. Winners are recognised for creativity, social impact, or inclusivity in their app. Top winners get a trip to Apple headquarters as well as receive prizes at Apple WWDC.