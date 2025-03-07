Apple's foldable iPhone could bring back Touch ID, have a price tag of over $2000

Apple’s long-rumoured iPhone Fold is inching closer to reality, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealing new details about the highly anticipated device. According to Kuo, Apple is opting for a book-style foldable rather than a clamshell design, making it more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold than the Galaxy Z Flip or the Moto Razr.

A True AI-Driven iPhone

Kuo claims that Apple is positioning the iPhone Fold as a true AI-powered device, emphasising multimodal functionality and cross-app integration. The larger screen will enhance AI-driven experiences, allowing users to, for example, chat with a chatbot about travel plans while simultaneously viewing maps. Apple’s approach signals a deep focus on AI-enhanced workflows and user interactions.

Premium Build and Hardware

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature cutting-edge hardware, including:

Touch ID on the Side Button marking its return to the iPhone lineup as Face ID may be omitted due to space constraints.

A crease-free 7.8" inner display and a 5.5" outer display.

A dual-lens rear camera setup with a single front-facing camera accessible in both folded and unfolded states.

A remarkably slim profile, measuring 9-9.5mm when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded, thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

A robust hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy, with a titanium alloy casing.

High-density battery cells, similar to those expected in the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Pricing and Market Positioning

Apple’s first foldable iPhone will sit at the top end of the premium smartphone market, with an expected price tag between $2,000 and $2,500. Despite its steep price, Kuo believes the device will drive strong replacement demand due to the iPhone’s must-have status and Apple’s loyal fanbase, provided Apple delivers on quality and durability.

Development Timeline

Apple’s foldable iPhone is following a structured development cycle:

Final specifications will be locked in by Q2 2025

The official project kickoff is expected in Q3 2025

Mass production is set to begin in Q4 2026

A second-generation foldable iPhone is already planned, with mass production in H2 2027

Production and Shipment Estimates

Apple is expected to limit initial production due to the complexity of the foldable design. Kuo forecasts:

3-5 million units will be shipped in 2026

With the launch of the second-generation model, Apple could ship up to 20 million foldable iPhones by 2027

Apple’s Approach to Foldables

Apple’s entry into the foldable market comes after years of refinement, ensuring a polished user experience, AI-driven software integration, and a superior build quality. While competitors like Samsung, OnePlus, Google have been leading the foldable space, Apple’s strategy focuses on delivering a more seamless and premium offering.

With mass production still over a year away, anticipation is already building for what could be one of Apple’s most ambitious iPhones yet.