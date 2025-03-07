Apple's foldable iPhone could bring back Touch ID, have a price tag of over $2000

Apple’s long-rumoured iPhone Fold is inching closer to reality, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealing new details about the highly anticipated device. According to Kuo, Apple is opting for a book-style foldable rather than a clamshell design, making it more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold than the Galaxy Z Flip or the Moto Razr.
A True AI-Driven iPhone
Kuo claims that Apple is positioning the iPhone Fold as a true AI-powered device, emphasising multimodal functionality and cross-app integration. The larger screen will enhance AI-driven experiences, allowing users to, for example, chat with a chatbot about travel plans while simultaneously viewing maps. Apple’s approach signals a deep focus on AI-enhanced workflows and user interactions.
Premium Build and Hardware
The iPhone Fold is expected to feature cutting-edge hardware, including:
Pricing and Market Positioning
Apple’s first foldable iPhone will sit at the top end of the premium smartphone market, with an expected price tag between $2,000 and $2,500. Despite its steep price, Kuo believes the device will drive strong replacement demand due to the iPhone’s must-have status and Apple’s loyal fanbase, provided Apple delivers on quality and durability.
Development Timeline
Apple’s foldable iPhone is following a structured development cycle:
Production and Shipment Estimates
Apple is expected to limit initial production due to the complexity of the foldable design. Kuo forecasts:
Apple’s Approach to Foldables
Apple’s entry into the foldable market comes after years of refinement, ensuring a polished user experience, AI-driven software integration, and a superior build quality. While competitors like Samsung, OnePlus, Google have been leading the foldable space, Apple’s strategy focuses on delivering a more seamless and premium offering.
With mass production still over a year away, anticipation is already building for what could be one of Apple’s most ambitious iPhones yet.
