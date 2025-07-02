Apple's first MacBook with iPhone processor expected to launch in 2026: Here's what we know

Apple is said to be working on a new, budget-friendly MacBook that could be powered by the same chip used in its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this new 13-inch MacBook will run on the A18 Pro chip, marking the first time an iPhone-class processor is expected to be used in a Mac.

In a post on Medium, Kuo noted that Apple plans to begin mass production of the new device between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The company is reportedly targeting production volumes of 5 to 7 million units annually. The model is believed to be part of a broader strategy to offer a more affordable entry point into Apple’s laptop ecosystem, possibly aimed at students and the education sector.

Kuo also suggested that the device could help Apple reduce its reliance on high-cost custom silicon from the M-series lineup by leveraging the already optimised and power-efficient A18 Pro chip, which is expected to debut in the iPhone 16 Pro later this year.

Reports and leaks suggest that the new MacBook could arrive in multiple colour options like silver, blue, pink, and yellow, echoing Apple’s approach with the iMac and iPad lineup. Apple is also expected to position this model below the existing MacBook Air range, which starts at $999 in the US. Industry observers speculate that the new device could be priced in the $700–800 range, although no official pricing details have been confirmed.

Performance-wise, the A18 Pro is expected to offer competitive processing power. Early estimates from 9to5Mac suggest the chip could match or even surpass the original M1 in certain tasks, especially in single-core performance. However, it may fall short in graphics-heavy workflows or professional applications, making it more suitable for everyday users.

Naturally, Apple has not officially commented on the rumoured MacBook. If launched, the device could mark a significant shift in the company’s Mac strategy, expanding its market presence and offering a lower-cost alternative to Windows laptops and Chromebooks in price-sensitive regions.