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Apple’s iPhone 17 could break a 15-year flagship record; Here’s how

Apple’s iPhone 17 could break a 15-year flagship record; Here’s how

The current iPhone 17 could hold the title of longest-running flagship, and no other iPhone has reported breaking this record.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Apple’s iPhone 17 could break a 15-year flagship record; Here’s howThe iPhone 4 was the mainline flagship for 477 days day, nearly 16-month.

iPhone 17 may soon become the longest-running iPhone flagship model, breaking a 15-year record after the iPhone 4. However, it may not happen immediately, as a flagship needs to maintain certain conditions for more than a year to claim it. Reportedly, the iPhone 4 went on sale in June 2010 and remained Apple's top iPhone until October 2011, running for nearly 16 months. This occurred due to a change in the iPhone launch schedule from summer to fall.

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Now, something similar could happen with the iPhone 17 model, as its predecessor, the iPhone 18, is expected to skip the upcoming September launch and will likely debut later in 2027.

Must read: Planning to buy iPhone 17? Apple likely to increase prices today; What to expect

iPhone 17 to be 15-year-old recothe rd

After iPhone 4, the current iPhone 17 could hold the title of longest-running flagship. No other iPhone has broken this record for such a long period. The iPhone 4 was the mainline flagship for 477 days, 16 months.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 launch is not expected until spring 2027. As a result, iPhone 17 could remain Apple's latest flagship for 550 days, roughly 18 months, which is longer than iPhone 4's nearly 16-month run.  Therefore, it could set a new record for the longest period that a standard iPhone remains at the top of Apple's lineup.

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Must read: Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone Air get massive discounts

However, there is a major distinction between the iPhone 4 era and today. iPhone now has a dedicated Pro lineup, offering advanced performance and features. During the iPhone 4 era, Apple announced the iPhone 4S months later, leaving users with fewer options. In contrast, the iPhone 17-to-iPhone 18 transition will consist of new Pro models that arrive annually.

Alongside iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple is also adding another flagship to the line, which will be the first-ever foldable iPhone, likely to be called iPhone Ultra.

As far as the shortest-running iPhone is concerned, the iPhone X ran for only 10 months before the iPhone XS was launched. In addition, the iPhone 12 also ran for just 11 months, as Apple shortened its usual upgrade cycle for the iPhone 13 series.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 2:58 PM IST
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