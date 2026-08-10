Planning to buy iPhone 17? Apple likely to increase prices today; What to expect

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iPhone 17 series price hike: What to expect

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital on the Chinese social media platform, Apple could revise the prices for the iPhone 17 series, starting August 10. The post further highlighted that Apple may have cancelled plans to increase production capacity on some iPhone 17 production lines by 15–30%.

Similar to other consumer electronics brands, Apple has also been impacted by the global memory chip crisis, with prices of DRAM and NAND flash storage rising sharply. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook also acknowledged the pressure from rising component costs, which could eventually lead to higher prices for some of the company’s products.

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Recently, Apple announced a price hike for iPhone 17 models in Japan, with prices going up by 11.3%. Now, we could expect a similar price hike globally, including in India. Previously, it was anticipated that the iPhone 17 could be Rs 12,000 more expensive than its current price. Therefore, the 256GB variant, which now costs Rs 82,900, could cost Rs 94,900 after a price hike.

The expected price revision is not limited to the standard model; the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also tipped to become more expensive, although their revised prices have not been revealed.

Lastly, iPhone 18 Pro models could also launch with a massive increase in price next month.