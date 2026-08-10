Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Planning to buy iPhone 17? Apple likely to increase prices today; What to expect

Planning to buy iPhone 17? Apple likely to increase prices today; What to expect

Apple announced a price hike for iPhone 17 models in Japan, with prices going up by 11.3%. Now, we expect similar price hikes globally, including in India

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 10:39 AM IST
Planning to buy iPhone 17? Apple likely to increase prices today; What to expectThe expected price revision is not limited to the standard model, with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also tipped to become more expensive.

Memory shortage and chip component prices are driving price hikes across consumer electronics. Recently, Apple increased prices for iPads, Macs, and TVs, but kept the iPhone prices unchanged, at least for now. However, recent reports suggest that Apple may increase prices for the iPhone 17 series today, August 10, 2026.

Advertisement

Previously, an iPhone 17 price hike was anticipated in the first week of August; however, Apple has yet to announce any price increase. Therefore, if you’re planning to buy any of the iPhone 17 series models, you may have just a few hours.

Must read: Flipkart Freedom Sale: iPhone 17, iPhone 16, and iPhone Air get massive discounts

iPhone 17 series price hike: What to expect

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital on the Chinese social media platform, Apple could revise the prices for the iPhone 17 series, starting August 10. The post further highlighted that Apple may have cancelled plans to increase production capacity on some iPhone 17 production lines by 15–30%.

Similar to other consumer electronics brands, Apple has also been impacted by the global memory chip crisis, with prices of DRAM and NAND flash storage rising sharply. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook also acknowledged the pressure from rising component costs, which could eventually lead to higher prices for some of the company’s products.

Advertisement

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro launch at risk? Apple scrambles to secure memory chips

Recently, Apple announced a price hike for iPhone 17 models in Japan, with prices going up by 11.3%. Now, we could expect a similar price hike globally, including in India. Previously, it was anticipated that the iPhone 17 could be Rs 12,000 more expensive than its current price. Therefore, the 256GB variant, which now costs Rs 82,900, could cost Rs 94,900 after a price hike.

The expected price revision is not limited to the standard model; the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also tipped to become more expensive, although their revised prices have not been revealed.

Lastly, iPhone 18 Pro models could also launch with a massive increase in price next month.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more