Apple’s MacBook Ultra could debut soon: Specs, features, and what to expect

Apple’s MacBook Pro series is placed in the high-end category, offering premium specifications and features across the board. However, the tech giant may not stop here, as it is speculated to debut an Ultra-level MacBook, which could enter as an entirely new premium segment for Apple.

The MacBook Ultra is said to be the first of its kind and could launch at a significantly higher price point in comparison to the existing lineup. If you’re planning for something similar, then here’s what we know about the MacBook Ultra so far.

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MacBook Ultra: What to expect

OLED display with touchscreen: The MacBook Ultra is expected to feature a hybrid OLED technology, similar to the iPad Pro model that combines a glass base layer with thin-film encapsulation. This display may also support the touch input feature, making it the first MacBook to support a touch-based screen. Therefore, we can speculate that the MacBook Ultra could combine the power of the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models.

M6 Processor: While Apple has just released the MacBook Pro with M5 series chip, the Ultra model is said to be powered by M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. These new chips may come with a new packaging architecture based on TSMC’s 2nm process. The architecture could allow critical components such as the CPU, GPU, DRAM, and Neural Engine to be integrated more closely within the system. Therefore, we can expect faster and more powerful performance along with enhanced power efficiency.

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Slimmer design, Dynamic Island: The MacBook Ultra is said to flaunt a new and slimmer design compared to the Pro models. While the information about the design upgrades is slim, Apple may bring worthy changes to justify the price and high-end positioning. These could include a more compact chassis, improved internal architecture, and better thermal efficiency to offer higher performance and portability.

In addition to a slimmer design, the MacBook Ultra is also expected to feature Dynamic Island, similar to the iPhone. The addition may add a visual and interactive appeal to the laptop, and we can also expect more software-based functionality with the new OS previewing soon at the WWDC 2026.

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As of now, Apple has not provided any confirmation around its plans for MacBook Ultra, but media reports suggest that the device could debut by the end of this year or in 2027.