Apple iPhone falls behind Samsung Galaxy S series in US customer satisfaction: Report

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has slightly surpassed Apple in terms of customer satisfaction in the United States. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) report, Samsung received a score of 81 out of 100, whereas Apple scored 80. While the difference is not significant, it still means Samsung ranked first in customer satisfaction reports.

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On the other hand, Google and Motorola received a tied score of 77. The smartphone industry recorded a slight recovery this year, with the overall cellphone satisfaction score rising to 79 following a major decline in 2025. The survey reflects factors such as device performance, battery life, software experience, customer support, value for money, and overall user experience.

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The report further highlighted that smartphone users are increasingly finding AI features genuinely useful, and ACSI measured satisfaction with AI smartphone features for the first time. The study revealed that AI features received a strong satisfaction score of 85 out of 100, highlighting that they improve the experience.

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Which smartphone series is most popular in the US?

The study further compared satisfaction levels for specific smartphone models, in which the Samsung Galaxy S series received the highest customer satisfaction score of 84 out of 100. Whereas the latest Apple iPhone and Google Pixel models received 82 and 80 points.

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In terms of overall scores, flagship smartphones received a customer satisfaction score of 82 out of 100, older phones scored 76, and foldable phones scored 72. It was highlighted that foldable phone owners are three times more likely to complain compared to users of normal smartphones. It also highlights that the competitiveness in the foldable market may shift if Apple launches its rumoured foldable iPhone later this year.

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In terms of foldable model popularity, Samsung scored the highest with 80 points, which might be due to the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models. On the other hand, Google foldables scored 72, and Motorola scored 70.