These four iPhone models may not get Apple’s iOS 27 update

Apple is expected to preview the next-generation iPhone software, iOS 27, at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 on June 8. On the same day, the tech giant is expected to roll out the beta version of the update, before making it public later in the fall. As iPhone users are waiting for iOS 27, the update may not roll out to all iPhones. Here’s what we know about the iOS update so far.

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iPhone models to skip iOS 27 update

Considering the previous iOS rollout trends, Apple does not drop support for older iPhone models every year; however, it is expected that iOS 27 may not be compatible with several devices.

Media reports suggest that four iPhones that are currently running on iOS 26 may not be compatible with iOS 27. Here are the expected iPhone models that are likely to miss the upcoming iOS update:

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

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iOS 27 compatibility

It is suggested that iOS 27 may only support iPhone 12 and newer models. In addition, iPhone SE (3rd generation) and later models may be eligible for iOS 27. This suggests that Apple could be dropping support for older iPhones for the second consecutive year. Last year, Apple also ended iOS update support for the iPhone XS models.

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Devices running on iOS 26 will still receive updates for security patches, bug fixes, and other maintenance. However, they will not get new features, design changes, or advanced AI capabilities introduced with iOS 27. In addition, Apple Intelligence is also reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and the latest generation models.

Therefore, if you are using any of the iPhone 11 series models, you may have to upgrade to a newer generation model to enjoy the latest features, which Apple is expected to announce at the WWDC 2026 event.