Apple’s MacBook Pro with M4 chips now available in India; see specs and price

Apple has launched a visually captivating campaign to spotlight the power of its new MacBook Pro, now equipped with the M4 chip family, which includes the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. Directed by the acclaimed French group Megaforce, the short film turns computing power into a gripping visual metaphor, with a weightlifter seemingly defying physics by spinning and twirling heavy barbells with ease. The performance, choreographed by Hollywood’s Denna Thomsen, mirrors the MacBook Pro’s ability to effortlessly handle demanding workloads.

Stunt double Steven Shelby, who plays the lifter in the ad, worked alongside world champion baton twirler Yvonne (Bonnie) Palacios to perfect movements that would express the seamless power of Apple’s M4 series. As Shelby tosses, spins, and balances the heavyweights, the narration by Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir adds a humorous and inspirational flair, set against the uplifting 30th-anniversary track “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree. It’s an unusual yet effective approach, blending athletic performance and microchip technology into a mainstream narrative.

The campaign, which debuted at Apple’s “MacBook Pro Announcement” event, underscores the MacBook Pro’s cutting-edge performance without relying on traditional tech visuals. Apple’s approach aims to resonate with viewers beyond the tech sphere, making the powerful M4 series relatable and engaging.

Designed with Apple Intelligence in mind, the new MacBook Pro lineup is available in space black and silver finishes, the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts with the M4 chip, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 16GB of memory.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 starts at ₹1,69,900 and ₹1,59,900 for education.

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro starts at ₹1,99.900 and ₹1,84,900 for education.

The 16‑inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹2,49,900 and ₹2,29,900 for education.

MacBook Air with M2 and M3 comes standard with 16GB of unified memory and is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey, starting at ₹99,900 and ₹89,900 for education.

For those requiring even more power, the 14- and 16-inch models equipped with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips come with Thunderbolt 5, providing faster data transfer and advanced connectivity options. All models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, now available with a new nano-texture option for enhanced clarity, reaching up to 1,000 nits of brightness for SDR content. The lineup also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera and a remarkable battery life of up to 24 hours, the longest ever in a MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Pro models are available for pre-order now, with shipments beginning November 8.

Stay tuned for Tech Today’s review and benchmark tests of the M4 MacBook Pro as we put Apple’s power claims to the test.