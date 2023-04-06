Are you an architect or a designer? This app is specially designed for you

Mistry.Store, India’s first exclusive platform for building materials, has announced the launch of an app, exclusively meant for all home-building professionals such as architects, designers, and contractors.

The app, which is available both on Android and iOS, would help these professionals streamline their requirements by offering a host of benefits rather than just ordering products.

The app would allow professionals access to Mistry’s 1500+ strong product catalogue, a simplified order placement and delivery mechanism, expense, and project management tools along with a dashboard to view all the earnings and transactions besides creating a network where they can earn rewards through referrals.

Founded by Vaibhav Poddar and Bhanu Mahajan in 2022, Mistry.Store provides home building materials like plywood and boards, hardware and tools, electricals and lights, paints, and chemicals, sanitary and plumbing on its platform while boasting one of the largest warehouses and sampling areas in Gurugram that is spread over 20,000 square feet.

Currently, catering to the Delhi and NCR market, the start-up has onboarded over 2500+ professionals in the last one year and expects to onboard more this year. Till now, the start-up only had a web platform.

“The app is aimed at simplifying product discovery for home building professionals and help improve their productivity, efficiency, and earnings. This is a first of its kind app for these professionals in a segment that is highly unorganised in India with no standard pricing or assurance of quality products,” said Poddar.

“Even though the real estate segment has witnessed huge technological disruptions in many of the traditional elements like house hunting and buying of furniture etc, the home renovation arena is still largely unorganised. We have identified the inefficiencies of the system and have created a platform to help simplify the materials purchase aspect for all home building professionals,” he added.

Reports suggest that India’s home interiors market, which was estimated to be worth a little over $23 billion in 2020, is expected to grow at 5-10 per cent CAGR.

“With the app, we will also be able to reach out to a much larger number of professionals with whom we have not been able to touch base till now and they will be able access our portfolio of services and product offerings under one platform," said Mahajan.

Meanwhile, the start-up has till now raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Omidyar Network India, Waveform VC and Bharat Founders Fund.

