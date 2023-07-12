Asus ROG Ally, a handheld console with 7-inch display, launched at Rs 69,990 in India

Asus has launched its handheld console called ROG Ally in India. A competitor for Steam Deck, the highlights of ROG Ally includes a 7-inch LCD panel and AMD’s Z1 extreme chipset. The console supports any Windows title from Steam, Epic, Xbox Game Pass, and more and allows users to play AAA games and indie titles in 1080p resolution.

Asus ROG Ally India price, sale offers

Asus ROG Ally is launched in India at Rs 69,990 and is available for purchase on Flipkart and Asus’ authorised retailers.

In terms of sale offers, the first 200 customers who will purchase the device between July 12 and July 15 will get a ROG Ally case worth Rs 2,000.

The ROG Ally is designed to play all your games, wherever you go — even if you don’t have an internet connection.



Asus ROG Ally specifications, features

Asus ROG Ally console features a 7-inch LCD panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass DX.

As mentioned earlier, the handheld Asus console is powered by AMD’s 4nm Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RDNA3 on-board graphics and 4GB of VRAM. It offers 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot. The Asus ROG Ally comes with two speakers that are Dolby Atmos certified.

The console also comes with a microphone array that supports AI-based noise cancellation. It sports an eigh-direction D-pad, two analog sticks, four face buttons, triggers and bumpers. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port and a microSD card slot.

In terms of battery, the ROG Ally comes with a 40Whr battery that supports 65W charging. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E. It is 608gm in weight.

As per the company, the console comes with full support for Steam, the EA App, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, the Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy 2.0, Android apps, and other game platforms.

