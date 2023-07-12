Elon Musk being probed by Tesla board for using company funds to build glass house for himself: Report

Tesla’s ‘Project 42’ is speculated to be a glass walled building for its CEO Elon Musk. As per a report by Wall Street Journal, the EV maker's board has launched an investigation over concerns of Elon Musk allegedly using company funds to build a glass house near the Austin-area Gigafactory.

As per the report, the said “Project 42” involves a purchase of special glass to the tune of millions of dollars. A concept showed a structure in the shape of “twisted hexagon” or a glass cube reminiscent of Apple’s store in Manhattan. This is speculated to be personal space as it includes bedrooms, washrooms and a kitchen. It is revealed that Tesla workers were working on this project secretly since last year.

Some images hinted at a waterfall feature as a part of the area around the building, and a high-tech pickup truck that resembled Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The report reveals that currently, Tesla board members have launched an investigation to find out if the company resources have been misused and if Musk had any role in it. One of the questions that were asked in the internal inquiry is how much employee time had been spent on the project. Notably, the status or result of the investigation is unknown as of now.

Last year, Bloomberg had reported that Tesla is looking into a glass order to find out if materials were being secured for Musk’s personal use.

Back in 2021, Musk had revealed on Twitter that he lives in a $50,000 home rented from his company SpaceX in south Texas. He tweeted, “My primary home is literally a $50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.”

