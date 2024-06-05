ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gets AI boost with AMD Ryzen 9 HX processor

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced an updated Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop this week, now powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. This marks a significant shift, bringing dedicated AI processing power to the forefront of the Zephyrus line, alongside impressive gaming and content creation capabilities.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, with its integrated AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, brings 50 TOPS of AI performance to the Zephyrus G16. Coupled with the AI capabilities of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (up to 321 TOPS), the laptop offers a combined 402 TOPS of local AI processing power. This opens doors for smoother AI-powered workflows in apps for video and photo editing, image generation, and coding, as well as enhanced gaming features like NVIDIA DLSS 3 super-resolution.

The Zephyrus G16 retains its sleek and portable design, measuring a mere 1.49cm thin. The laptop boasts a vibrant 16-inch ROG Nebula Display with a 2.5K OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for smooth, tear-free gaming.

Other notable features include:

Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-7500 RAM

Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage

Support for the latest SD Express 7.0 standard

WiFi 7 connectivity

ROG Intelligent Cooling with liquid metal and Arc Flow Fans

ASUS has not yet released pricing or availability details for the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024).