ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gets AI boost with AMD Ryzen 9 HX processor

The latest iteration of ASUS's popular thin-and-light gaming laptop is expected to pack a powerful punch with AMD's new AI-equipped processor and the latest NVIDIA graphics.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024)

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced an updated Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop this week, now powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. This marks a significant shift, bringing dedicated AI processing power to the forefront of the Zephyrus line, alongside impressive gaming and content creation capabilities.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, with its integrated AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, brings 50 TOPS of AI performance to the Zephyrus G16. Coupled with the AI capabilities of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (up to 321 TOPS), the laptop offers a combined 402 TOPS of local AI processing power. This opens doors for smoother AI-powered workflows in apps for video and photo editing, image generation, and coding, as well as enhanced gaming features like NVIDIA DLSS 3 super-resolution.

The Zephyrus G16 retains its sleek and portable design, measuring a mere 1.49cm thin. The laptop boasts a vibrant 16-inch ROG Nebula Display with a 2.5K OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for smooth, tear-free gaming.

Other notable features include:

Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-7500 RAM

Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage

Support for the latest SD Express 7.0 standard

WiFi 7 connectivity

ROG Intelligent Cooling with liquid metal and Arc Flow Fans

ASUS has not yet released pricing or availability details for the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024).

Published on: Jun 05, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
