ASUS unveils new lineup of Intel-powered AI PCs in India - Zenbook S 14, ExpertBook P5405, NUC 14 Pro AI

ASUS has launched a new wave of AI-powered PCs in India, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) across its consumer and commercial product lines. The Zenbook S 14, ExpertBook P5405, and NUC 14 Pro AI showcase ASUS' commitment to integrating advanced AI capabilities into its devices, aiming to enhance user experience and productivity.

Intel Core Ultra Processors Powering AI Innovation

The new ASUS PCs are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, boasting integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that deliver up to 47 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second). These processors enable on-device AI capabilities, promising significant improvements in user experience, productivity, and creative workflows.

"We at ASUS pride ourselves on being pioneers in bringing the latest technology and innovations in the country," said Eric Ou, Country Head, President and Director, Systems Group, ASUS India. "Comprehending how AI will become a driving factor in laptop experience and aligning with our vision of ‘Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,’ I am elated to introduce our latest innovation that delivers optimum performance in exquisite designs."

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel, highlighted the capabilities of the new Intel processors, stating, ” The Intel Core Ultra 200V series of processors is an incredible new product that raises the bar on AI PC experience. With this new family of processors, we are delivering incredible performance gains across traditional and AI computing, while being up to 40 percent more efficient, yielding incredibly competitive battery life. At Intel, we're always in the pursuit of delivering the best possible user experiences and with Intel Core Ultra 200V series, we're redefining the x86 paradigm.”

Zenbook S 14

The Zenbook S 14 is a sleek and powerful ultraportable laptop, weighing just 1.2 kg and measuring 1.1 cm thin. Its Ceraluminum lid, a blend of aluminium and ceramic, ensures durability and a premium aesthetic. The laptop features a stunning 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Harman Kardon-certified sound system for an immersive visual and audio experience. AI-powered features include ASUS's StoryCube app for simplified creative workflows and AI noise cancellation for clear conference calls.

ExpertBook P5405

The ExpertBook P5405 targets business users with advanced AI features and enhanced security. Integrated ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools provide AI transcript, translation, subtitles, meeting summaries, AI camera enhancements, noise cancellation, and business watermarks. The laptop boasts exceptional battery life, multilayered security features, and eco-friendly construction using recycled materials.

NUC 14 Pro AI: Compact Powerhouse for Professionals:

The NUC 14 Pro AI offers desktop-level performance in a compact 0.6-liter chassis. It packs the latest Intel Core Ultra processor, a multi-architecture CPU, GPU, and NPU setup for enhanced AI capabilities. The device boasts impressive performance, energy efficiency, robust security features, and a tool-less design for easy upgrades.

Pricing and Availability

Zenbook S 14: Available now starting at Rs 1,42,990.

ExpertBook P5405: Available from November 2024 through ASUS' partner network.

NUC 14 Pro AI: Available from December 2024, with pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.