Asus unveils next-gen ExpertBook B1, B3, B5 series in India: Check all features here

Asus has launched its latest ExpertBook B Series laptops in India. The new lineup includes the mainstream ExpertBook B1, premium B3, and flagship B5 models, each featuring AI-powered performance, military-grade build quality, and advanced security features.

At the heart of the new series are Intel’s latest Core Ultra Series 2 processors, paired with Intel Arc integrated graphics and built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to support AI-enhanced features such as real-time transcription, translation, and intelligent noise cancellation. Models support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and dual PCIe Gen 4 SSDs with RAID configurations, offering strong performance and scalability for evolving business needs.

Displays on the B3 and B5 series offer up to 16-inch 2.5K anti-glare IPS panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and TÜV Rheinland eye protection certification. The more affordable B1 models come with Full HD IPS panels and a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio.

Battery life is another highlight, with up to 10 hours of runtime from a 63Wh battery and support for USB-C fast charging. The devices can also charge via compatible power banks, thanks to support for a wide voltage range (5V to 24V).

Connectivity options vary across the range, with features such as Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A and USB-C ports, RJ-45 Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional 4G/5G cellular support on select models.

All three models come equipped with enterprise-grade security tools under Asus’ ExpertGuardian suite. These include a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, Dual-EEPROM Self-Healing BIOS, chassis intrusion detection, and biometric authentication via fingerprint sensors or IR cameras.

Asus says its new ExpertBooks meet 24 MIL-STD-810H tests across 11 categories, in addition to 150 internal tests. Reinforced ports and chassis, spill-resistant keyboards, and a hinge tested for 50,000 open-close cycles are designed to ensure longevity even in demanding environments.

In addition to hardware, Asus is offering extensive after-sales support for the ExpertBook B Series. This includes onsite service across over 15,000 pin codes in India, toll-free customer support, accidental damage protection, global warranty coverage in 80 countries, and options for extended service packs.

Speaking on the launch, Dinesh Sharma, Vice President – Commercial PC and Smartphone, Asus India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, said the new series reflects the company’s commitment to delivering “a truly worry-free business experience,” citing performance, customisation, and post-sales service as key differentiators.

The ExpertBook B1, B3, and B5 models are now available in India through Asus commercial representatives and authorised channels.