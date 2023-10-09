Ather Energy to make international debut with launch in Nepal

Indian electric scooter company, Ather Energy has announced its plans to enter the international market by exporting its flagship model, the 450X, to Nepal. The company will establish its first global footprint by partnering with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya’s Organization of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH), an industrial conglomerate in Nepal. The partnership will see the opening of an Experience Centre in Kathmandu in November this year.

According to the company, Nepal presents a promising proposition for companies like Ather to understand new markets. Vaidya Energy will facilitate the sales and service of Ather products in Nepal and will also set up fast-charging stations, Ather Grids, as part of this partnership.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather, said “Ather has pioneered the electric scooter segment in India and while we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible in-bound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international. We see Nepal’s automobile market as a microcosm of the rising global consciousness over switching to cleaner mobility choices. In line with our ecosystem approach of market creation, we will also roll out our public fast charging infrastructure, which has proven to be a huge differentiator for us in India. We are delighted to partner with Vaidya Group as we enter the Nepal market. Their extensive experience and established expertise in the automotive retail sector will complement our efforts in creating an exceptional experience for our fans and customers.”

Commenting on the partnership with Ather, Suryansh Vaidya, CEO, Vaidya Energy said, “We believe that mobility should transcend the mundane; it should be an experience that brings joy and thrill to people's lives. Through our collaboration with Ather Energy, we are fusing our expertise in premium mobility solutions with their cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, setting the stage for an entirely new level of excitement in the realm of mobility. Importantly, our vehicles not only offer a thrilling experience but also contribute significantly to cost savings, added convenience, and reduced commute times. We pledge to develop the whole ecosystem and focus on the customer experience, whether it comes to the product itself, its services and the infrastructure."