Beats unveils new audio range in India; check price, other details of Beats Solo Buds, Solo 4, Pill

Beats has launched its latest range of audio products in India. The new lineup includes the Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Pill. The new products will be compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The products are now available for order on Apple’s Indian website, with in-store availability beginning on September 4, 2024.

Beats Solo Buds

The Beats Solo Buds are the brand’s new true wireless earphones. The new earphones are priced at Rs 6,900. They boast up to 18 hours of battery life. The Solo Buds also feature USB-C charging and one-touch pairing with both Apple and Android devices.

The Solo Buds are available in four colours—Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red. With ergonomically designed acoustic nozzles and laser-cut vents. Additionally, the earbuds include a custom-designed microphone system.

Beats Solo 4

The Beats Solo 4 introduces several upgrades. Priced at Rs 22,900, the Solo 4 features a lightweight design, weighing just 217 grams, and gets UltraPlush on-ear cushions and an adjustable headband.

One of the standout features is the Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. The headphones also support lossless audio through USB-C. The Solo 4 gets up to 50 hours of battery life. Beats claims the Fast Fuel technology provides an additional 5 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

The Solo 4 is available in three colours—Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink—and offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB-C audio, and a 3.5mm analog input.

Beats Pill

The Beats Pill 2024 offers a more portable design. Priced at Rs 16,900, the new Pill is 10 per cent lighter than its predecessor and features an upgraded acoustic architecture for more powerful, room-filling sound. The speaker’s design includes a 20-degree upward tilt for better sound projection, and it is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

The Pill provides up to 24 hours of continuous playback and can also function as a speakerphone with enhanced speech clarity. It includes a USB-C port for charging and audio input. The device is available in three colours—Matte Black, Statement Red, and Champagne Gold.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to bring our latest premium product offerings to India, a country with such a rich culture and diversity driven by the youth.”

The Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4, and Beats Pill are now available for order on apple.com/in, with store availability beginning on September 4. These new products join the existing Beats lineup in India, which includes Beats Flex, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Pro, and Powerbeats Pro.

