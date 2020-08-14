Beetel to launch 'Make in India' brand Flix; to sell earphones, chargers, stereo

Beetel, the leading name in the landline phone segment, plans to introduce a new smart accessory brand Flix. Under this new smart accessory brand, the company will offer an extensive product range including earphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS), power banks and wired/wireless chargers, among others.

Emphasising on the significance of home-grown brands, Beetel aims to give momentum to the Make in India move in the country. The objective is to elevate the local manufacturing segment in India, focussing on aesthetics, design and quality.

"With decades of experience of working in India we see a vacuum for products in the smart accessories space, that fulfils the aspiration of Indian Masses. Bridging that gap, are excited to introduce Flix - a Make in India Brand, from the house of the trusted and legendary group Beetel. Resonating the group philosophy, at Flix, we shall redefine the lifestyle accessories segment becoming India's own Smart Accessories brand. Being a proudly Indian Brand, we aim to meet the rising demand for Indian goods within the consumers with no compromise on technology and innovation," says Sachin Kapoor, Product Head, Beetel.

The Flix products available in mid-to-high-end segment will be launched by the first week of the next month. Flix by Beetel also plans to dominate the Indian lifestyle accessories market and will have an omnichannel strategy, amplifying its distribution network. Curated specifically for the diverse Indian consumers, Flix aims to offer high-quality and latest technology-driven products for the digital savvy youth and tech enthusiasts among others in their target group. Keeping the value of each diverse consumer in mind, Flix matches its varied TG, suiting the needs of all, whether a traveller, a tech geek or a fitness freak.

Leveraging its unique product line, aggressive marketing outreach and excellent after-sales support, Flix aims to capture at least 25 per cent share of the Rs 15,000 crore organised accessory retail market by 2021.

Founded in 1987, Beetel has its manufacturing unit in Ludhiana, Punjab. The brand has been manufacturing and distributing a huge range of products such as mobile devices, mobile accessories, IT peripherals, enterprise solutions, as well as fixed landlines. On the distribution front, it distributes brands like Avaya, Polycom, Samsung, Panasonic, QSC, Motorola, RADWIN, Ruckus, RAD, Actelis, AMX and JBL. In India, Beetel has a network of 10,000 retailers, 500 distributors, as well as 10 warehouses. Overseas, Beetel's services are extended to over 35 countries spread across five continents in the world.

Also read: Krisons launches affordable smart home theatres, soundbar

Also read: Samsung announces 5 Galaxy ecosystem devices at Unpacked 2020