Best music albums ever? Apple Music makes its pick, from Beyonce to Kendrick Lamar and more

Apple Music has revealed its Top 10 Albums of All Time, based on a panel of music industry professionals. The list is based on a variety of criteria, including cultural impact, artistic merit, and historical significance.

Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" is number one on the list. The album was praised for its innovative blend of hip-hop, soul, and R&B, as well as its powerful social commentary. Hill told Apple Music, “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

Apple stated that Lauryn Hill’s debut — and only — solo studio album was a seismic event in 1998. It is a stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape of the era’s biggest stars. According to Apple, “ She was, and remains, a once-in-a-generation talent whose inspiration and innovation can be heard through the decades. Artists exhaust long discographies hoping for a cohesive piece of work resonant enough to reshape culture and inscribe its creator into the pantheon; Lauryn Hill did it in one.”

Other notable albums on the list include Thriller by Michael Jackson. According to Apple, “It did nothing less than define the modern pop blockbuster and redefine the scope and reach of music. Seven of its nine original cuts were top 10 singles, and it became one of the bestselling albums ever made.”

Apple describes Beyonce’s Lemonade album as “furious, defiant, anguished, vulnerable, experimental, muscular, triumphant, humorous, and brave — a vivid personal statement, released without warning in a time of public scrutiny and private suffering.”

It also includes the Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life,” Kendrick Lamar’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” and Nirvana’s “Nevermind”.

