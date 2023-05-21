Beware of fake ChatGPT apps: Here's how to spot them and stay safe online

ChatGPT and its remarkable conversational abilities have taken the world by storm. However, some individuals have encountered difficulties locating OpenAI's official ChatGPT website or app in the App Store, making sketchy and scammy applications more visible and prone to download. It's important to exercise caution because most apps claiming to utilise OpenAI's technology, which powers ChatGPT, are not legitimate, posing potential risks to your personal information.

These fraudulent apps often request unnecessary information and permissions, distribute malware onto your device after installation, or deceive you into paying exorbitant amounts for a useless subscription. To help safeguard your digital well-being, here are some essential tips to prevent inadvertently downloading an app with malicious intent.

Verify App Permissions

Several of these questionable apps represent a privacy risk since their requested permissions extend far beyond what is necessary for a chatbot's functionality. Before downloading an app claiming to be ChatGPT-related, carefully review its listed permissions. Ask yourself if there is a valid reason for a chatbot to access your contacts or other sensitive data.

Double-Check Developers

It's important to note that OpenAI is the exclusive developer behind ChatGPT. Therefore, any other chatbot apps found on the App Store, as well as those on the Google Play Store, originate from different developers. Before trusting an app that claims to be ChatGPT, thoroughly examine the developer's profile on the App Store. This allows you to gather information about their company and ascertain whether they are associated with OpenAI. If an app purports to be ChatGPT but the developer is not OpenAI, it is not an authentic version of ChatGPT.

Scrutinise User Reviews

While perusing the reviews section, it is common to find the top-rated reviews prominently displayed, creating an impression that the majority of users endorse the app. However, it's crucial to remain vigilant as some unscrupulous app creators pay for positive reviews. Occasionally, an app may boast hundreds of five-star reviews, quickly convincing you of its worth. Take the time to explore one and two-star reviews, as these often provide the most honest and critical feedback.

Instance of Fraudulent Apps

Another app called Genie also alleges reliance on ChatGPT and GPT-4. However, users have reported instances where the chatbot provides incorrect information, a phenomenon referred to as hallucination. Furthermore, some users encountered difficulties cancelling their subscriptions, which are charged to their cards on a weekly basis.

Opt for Free and Secure Alternatives

OpenAI's ChatGPT, along with Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing Chat, can be accessed for free on the web. To avoid incurring weekly or monthly fees, you may consider utilising these free and secure chatbot services directly through your Safari or Chrome browser. By accessing them through the browser, you can enjoy engaging in conversations without the need to install any additional applications.

