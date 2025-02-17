Beyond chatbots and call centers: How AI agents are reshaping customer interactions

Gupshup, a global conversational AI platform announced the launch of its AI Agent Library last week. AI Agent Library is a suite of 15 pre-built and customisable AI agents across sectors including e-commerce, real estate, fintech, etc. With deep industry knowhow to help businesses dramatically accelerate time-to-market, the Agent library enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI-powered interactions rapidly, enabling early adopters to substantially accelerate revenue growth, and improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

An AI agent is a software program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interact with its environment and perform tasks.

During the launch, Beerud Sheth, founder of Gupshup, which was started in 2004 as a SMS network in India showcased how its AI Agent is set to transform the conversation between businesses and its customers. Speaking to Business Today, Sheth says that AI is evolving from handling simple inquiries to automating entire conversations and these AI agents are particularly useful for small and mid-sized companies, where they can act as the first level of screening.

“Imagine a firm receiving hundreds of calls daily—only a handful may be genuinely qualified. AI can handle the initial filtering, saving time for human agents. The technology improves incrementally—first automating 20%, then 40%, and eventually reaching 80–90%, or even full automation in some cases,” he explains.

According to the company, the industry-tuned AI Agents are specifically designed for B2C engagement across the business lifecycle of marketing, selling, and support. They leverage LLMs for rich customer interactions, seamlessly integrate with backend systems, and are rapidly deployable in omnichannel environments, i.e., across messaging channels including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile.

Built upon different models including ChatGPT, Llama, DeepSeek, etc, these AI Agents can plan, execute, and learn - going far beyond simple chat flows. The Agents leverage LLM models to engage in rich, multi-turn natural language conversations with the user. Sheth also explained the nature of different businesses where customer experience varies and says that AI isn’t magic and needs customisation for each business. It needs structured training.

“Businesses already have scripts for human agents, and we use those as a foundation. However, some knowledge exists only in employees’ heads and isn’t documented. That’s where training comes in. For instance, for applying a loan in a bank, if a customer has a low credit score, what should the AI suggest? Should it pull data from an external site? Should it offer alternative solutions? These details need to be programmed in. But from a technological standpoint, it’s all possible. We’re reaching a stage where AI can function effectively in text and voice, across multiple languages.”

Businesses using Gupshup’s pre-built AI Agents can create highly personalised interactions as these agents can track the conversation history by integrating with common data platforms. Deeply embedded trust and safety guardrails ensure that the AI does not stray from its designated role while maintaining brand integrity. With detailed analytics, businesses can get insights on customer interactions, enabling them to identify areas for improvement, measure the effectiveness of the AI agent, and continuously refine its capabilities.

For example, the Lead Generation AI Agent autonomously collects, qualifies, and nurtures leads while orchestrating targeted drip campaigns, tasks that traditionally require significant manual intervention. The Product Discovery AI Agent accelerates sales by providing consultative product discovery and intelligent recommendations. Meanwhile, the Order Management AI Agent brings unprecedented efficiency to order tracking, returns handling, and delivery optimisation.

Unlike the previous generation of virtual assistants that require extensive development cycles, businesses can customise and deploy their own Conversational AI Agents using simple prompt instructions. Companies can define engagement rules, agent personality and brand voice, configure sophisticated skills, and integrate with third-party platforms, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and control. Each AI Agent comes equipped with pre-set guardrails and hallucination controls, ensuring reliable and accurate customer interactions from day one.

From Petromin, Reserva, to Lenskart, these companies are using Gupshup’s developed AI agents and overall Gupshup caters to over 45,000 clients across 60 countries.