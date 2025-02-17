Elon Musk set to reveal Grok 3, the ‘smartest AI on Earth,’ in few hours

Elon Musk, the world's richest individual, has announced the launch of Grok 3, the latest iteration of his AI chatbot. The new model is set to debut on Monday night at 8 PM PT, which corresponds to Tuesday 9:30 AM IST, with a live demonstration. Musk made this announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and described Grok 3 as the "smartest AI on Earth."

Musk has expressed that Grok 3 possesses intelligence that could be considered "scary smart." Earlier this week, during his appearance at the World Government Summit in Dubai, he hinted that Grok 3 would surpass any existing AI models. He stated, "At times, I think Grok 3 is scary smart." Additionally, Musk mentioned that the model has been trained on synthetic data and has the capability to learn from its mistakes by revisiting and verifying its data for logical accuracy.

The competition in the AI sector is intensifying, with Musk's company striving to develop the most advanced chatbot. Recently, China's DeepSeek garnered attention by creating an AI model that could potentially rival ChatGPT, yet at a lower cost. Meanwhile, a public disagreement has emerged between Musk and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, concerning the trajectory of AI development. OpenAI, initially established as a non-profit in 2015 by Musk and Altman, transitioned to a for-profit entity, leading to Musk's criticism. He remarked, "They changed the name to 'closed' for maximum profit AI," and has even initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI over this change.

The release of Grok 3 introduces a new dimension to the ongoing competition in the AI industry, as prominent figures like Musk and Altman vie for supremacy.