Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition review: A timeless classic returns

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Played On: ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2024) G634 featuring Intel Core i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU

Twenty years on, and Beyond Good & Evil remains a testament to Ubisoft's ability to craft truly special gaming experiences. This 20th Anniversary Edition doesn't simply dust off old code; it lovingly restores a cult classic for a new generation, reminding us why Jade's adventure captivated so many hearts back in 2003.

A Remaster Done Right

This isn't a lazy cash-grab remaster; it's clear Ubisoft poured genuine care into updating Beyond Good & Evil for modern hardware. Textures are crisp and detailed, lighting effects breathe new life into familiar environments, and the addition of 4K resolution at a buttery-smooth 60fps (on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC) makes the world of Hillys feel vibrant and alive. Crucially, the remaster retains the original's distinct art style, enhancing its beauty without compromising its identity.

A Story That Endures

Even two decades later, Beyond Good & Evil's narrative remains remarkably compelling. Jade's journey, as she uncovers conspiracies, battles alien threats, and fights for the vulnerable orphans in her care, is as engaging as ever. The cast of characters, from the gruff-but-lovable Pey'j to the enigmatic Double H, are brimming with personality, making Hillys feel like a world truly worth fighting for.

A World Worth Exploring (Again and Again)

While not a sprawling open-world by today's standards, Hillys offers a refreshing change of pace from the often-bloated maps of modern titles. Exploration is rewarding, with hidden upgrades and a delightful photography side-quest encouraging players to soak in the game's charming atmosphere.

Where Time Takes Its Toll

Not every aspect of Beyond Good & Evil has aged gracefully. Combat, in particular, feels stiff and simplistic by modern standards. Enemy encounters, while not inherently bad, lack the depth and fluidity found in contemporary action titles. Stealth sections, too, can feel somewhat dated and overused, occasionally disrupting the game's otherwise excellent pacing.

New Content for Newcomers and Veteran Agents

Ubisoft sweetens the deal with a generous helping of new content. Unlockable cosmetics, a behind-the-scenes gallery, and a brand-new questline tying into the long-awaited Beyond Good & Evil 2 add extra layers of enjoyment for both returning fans and newcomers eager to experience this cult classic for the first time.

The Verdict

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is a masterclass in video game remastering. It’s a beautiful, faithful recreation that honours the spirit of the original while making it even more accessible to a new audience. While the combat and stealth mechanics may show their age, the game's charming world, endearing characters, and gripping story make it an experience that remains timeless.

Reviewed in Early Access with a code provided by the publisher on the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2024) G634.