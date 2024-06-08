F1 24 review: Deja vu all over again at the Grand Prix

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: EA Sports

Played On: PlayStation 5

The 21st Century has seen the longest stretches of team domination in Formula 1 history. For 14 years, drivers from just two teams have taken home the championship trophy. Yes, F1 is an engineering-driven sport, where victory boils down to having the fastest car and outpacing your teammate. And while this year saw a glimmer of hope with four different winners in the first eight races, the predictability of F1 is starting to feel a bit stale.

Unfortunately, Codemasters' F1 24 suffers from a similar case of predictability. It's a fantastic racing game, no doubt, but despite a well-executed new career mode and a revised handling model, it feels remarkably familiar.

The headline feature this year is the ability to "be one of the 20," as Codemasters puts it. The new "Driver Career" mode lets you step into the racing boots of any current F1 driver, an F2 hopeful, a custom creation, or even legends like Ayrton Senna. You can even race as Pastor Maldonado, because who doesn’t love a good wildcard?

This mode streamlines the experience, ditching the team management aspects of "My Team" (which still exists, untouched) to focus purely on your driver's journey. It's a welcome change. Building your driver's reputation, navigating rivalries, and gunning for those championship points is genuinely engaging. Seeing real-life driver stats get a boost from your performance is a neat touch, and, let's be honest, who hasn't dreamed of putting Mark Webber back behind the wheel for one last shot at glory?

Random Acts of Racing

However, like a botched pit stop, F1 24 stumbles on some key features. The new mid-race objectives, designed to add tension and urgency, fall flat due to their randomness. Being told to conserve fuel when you have enough to bathe in is just silly. The "secret meetings" with other teams feel equally off, especially when rejecting an offer makes your current team inexplicably happy.

Then there's the commentary. While it's fun to hear snippets of real driver radio chatter, it's disappointingly limited. Drivers stay eerily silent throughout the race, and the generic commentary fails to capture the excitement of crucial moments. Imagine fighting for the championship in the final race, only to be met with bland observations about drivers on a losing streak. It's a missed opportunity.

F1 World returns, offering car upgrades, cosmetic items, and asynchronous multiplayer events. It's a harmless distraction if you're into that sort of thing, but it pales in comparison to the core career mode.

Smooth Operator, Minor Glitches

On the track, F1 24 truly shines. Codemasters has refined the handling model, resulting in grippy, responsive cars that are an absolute joy to drive. While some may argue that it makes the game too easy, the sense of speed and control is undeniably satisfying. Finding that sweet spot in the AI difficulty settings, where every overtake is a hard-fought battle, remains a highlight of the series.

Visually, F1 24 is the best-looking entry yet, with impressive driver models, detailed environments, and smooth performance. However, some graphical glitches, like wonky wheel physics during crashes, remind you that it's not perfect.

Checkered Flag

F1 24 is undoubtedly a fantastic racing game. It's accessible, polished (for the most part), and offers a deep well of content for F1 enthusiasts. But for those who've already experienced the thrill of recent entries, it's hard to justify the upgrade. The new features, while welcome, don't drastically change the experience.

In the end, F1 24 is like a dominant team sticking with a winning formula. It's a safe bet, but a bolder strategy might be needed to take the checkered flag next time.

The Verdict: 7.5/10

Pros:

Exhilarating and refined handling model

Engaging new Driver Career mode

Stunning visuals and solid performance

Highly customisable difficulty settings

Cons:

Lack of significant innovation

Repetitive career mode structure

Intrusive microtransactions

Technical hiccups and AI inconsistencies

Mid-race objectives and commentary fall flat