BGMI-maker Krafton India is going to introduce new games for Indian gamers: CEO Sean Sohn

Krafton India, the Indian arm of the renowned Korean gaming company behind popular games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Road to Valor, recently conducted an International esports event in the country. The company organised an e-sports tournament in Delhi with Indian teams playing against South Korean teams in the presence of a big audience at Bharat Mandapam.

During Business Today’s exclusive interview Krafton India CEO Sean Sohn offered some clarity about the game publisher’s plans for India. Sohn began by discussing the driving force behind the event, stating, "We want to showcase how our games can be fun and exciting for people in Delhi and also like stakeholders, government regulators, and so on. So, I think that is the main motivation."

One of the most significant impacts of the event was on government officials and senior bureaucrats, as Sohn noted, "There are a good number of people from governments who are just seeing this and find that esports can be a mainstream thing in the very near future."

When discussing the state of gaming in India, Sohn stated, "I think in general, people like gaming. And they also want e-sports content, like competition, winning, and like starting from the grassroots and becoming a top player or hero. I think people are very enthusiastic about that kind of story. Maybe it's easier to become a top player in virtual football or in a game like 'Region' because it doesn't cost a lot of money or infrastructure to train."

He added, “I think that there is a big potential. Some top players, or creators are very popular. I believe they’re making much more than even myself. So, as a kid, I mean, it’s a big moment. So, yeah, I can see that the trends are very positive. Of course, there are some places to improve.”

Sohn elaborated on Krafton India's long-term vision, sharing, "We're going to introduce new games in new sort of undiscovered areas for Indian gamers. That's one thing we are going to do. And like we did with the incubator program, we feel that we can make a contribution to help or to mentor these young and small developers."

Regarding the pace of government policies adopting e-sports, Sohn stressed, “The only thing is India being a big country. Like I just said, there are many states, with different environments, different levels of economy or income. So I would say it’s (adoption) slower. It’s slower than I hope, compared to some other countries which move faster. But I think the direction is right. I think I can see many positive reactions from the government sector. Maybe one or two years back, they didn’t understand much, but now they understand and they are asking for input or information. So I’m positive.”

Sohn also shared his thoughts on the government's role, stating, "The online gaming tax hike and everything is restricting a certain part of the gaming market more. Maybe it will take some time, but at least I think people now, even in the bureaucratic system, are now acknowledging it."

