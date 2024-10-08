Big change for Android users: Google ordered to open Play Store to third party rival app stores

A US judge has ruled that Google’s Android app store, Google Play, operates as an illegal monopoly and will now have to open up to competition. The decision came in the case of Epic Games v. Google, where the game developer Epic successfully argued that Google’s practices made it almost impossible for other app stores to thrive on Android devices.

The court’s ruling, issued by Judge James Donato, orders Google to make significant changes over the next three years. Starting from November 1, 2024, until November 1, 2027, Google must allow rival app stores to be distributed within Google Play and provide them access to its entire app catalog. Developers will have the option to opt out if they choose not to participate, but otherwise, this opens the door for more competition on Android devices.

In addition, Google will no longer be able to force developers to use its payment system, Google Play Billing, for apps sold through its store. Developers will also be able to link to other payment options and offer apps at prices independent of Google’s system. The ruling also blocks Google from giving developers, device makers, or carriers incentives to prioritize the Google Play store over others or from discouraging them from working with rival stores.

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, originally filed the lawsuit in 2020, the same day it also sued Apple for similar reasons. While Apple largely won its case, the Google lawsuit took longer and ended up with a more significant outcome. The court found that Google had created unfair deals with developers and phone manufacturers that stifled competition, granting Google a near-complete hold over the Android app market.

Google has said it plans to appeal the decision, arguing that these changes could harm consumers, developers, and device makers. Epic, on the other hand, sees this as a major victory. The company’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, announced that the Epic Games Store and other app stores will be available within Google Play starting in 2025, without the 30% fee that Google has traditionally charged.

This ruling could reshape the Android app marketplace, allowing rival app stores a fair chance to compete with Google Play, which has dominated the landscape for years. However, the legal battle is far from over, as Google is expected to seek a pause on these changes while it appeals the ruling.