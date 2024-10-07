Google feature update: Your Android phone will soon get tougher to steal, here’s why

Google has started rolling out new security features for Android phones, designed to make it harder for thieves to access your device and data. These features, called Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock, are being introduced gradually and could soon be available on your phone. The features were introduced earlier this year and were being tested in specific regions but Google may soon start a global rollout.

The most exciting feature is Theft Detection Lock, which uses artificial intelligence to lock your phone if it detects suspicious motion, such as someone grabbing it from your hand. If someone snatches your phone, the screen will lock automatically, preventing them from getting into your apps or personal information.

Another feature, Offline Device Lock, kicks in when a phone is disconnected from the internet for a while. This protects your data even if a thief tries to stop you from tracking the phone by switching it to offline mode.

Finally, Remote Lock lets you lock your device remotely using your phone number. If you’re unable to access Google’s Find My Device service, this feature gives you another way to secure your phone.

These new features give Android users better protection against theft. Whether someone tries to quickly steal and access your phone or disables its internet connection, Google’s new tools add extra barriers to protect your personal information. If you lose your phone, the Remote Lock feature gives you an easy way to secure it with just your phone number.

Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock are available for Android phones running version 10 and up, while Remote Lock works on phones with Android 5 and above. If you don’t see these features yet, you can try updating Google Play Services. However, Google is rolling them out in phases, so they might not show up immediately for everyone.

Redditor Mishaal Rahman, who first shared the news on Reddit, noted that his Xiaomi 14T Pro has the new Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock, but some users have only seen Remote Lock so far. Google is expected to make these features more widely available by the end of the year.