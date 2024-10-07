I hope to see India leading the global AI movement: Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Google India

Google recently hosted its 'Google for India' event where the tech giant announced several AI announcements for the users in India. At the event, Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Google India told Business Today that India has changed drastically in the past few years.

She said, “Looking back at the last 20 years, I’m truly amazed by India’s incredible progress. The country has leapfrogged in many ways, especially in embracing technology—becoming digital-first and app-first. I feel humbled by the role Google has played in this journey and am extremely proud of the partnerships and progress we've made together over these two decades.” Google has completed 20 years in India.

Talking about the challenges that Google faces when it comes to AI adoption in India, Chobey revealed. “Like with any technology, there are both opportunities and challenges. In India, language is both. But when we start addressing language barriers, it opens up incredible possibilities. For instance, 40 per cent of our language users rely on voice, which is helping unlock access for many. Solving for language has become a priority for us to ensure AI technology reaches more people across the country.”

When asked if she thinks AI can lead the global AI revolution, she said, “I can't predict the future, but as an Indian, I certainly hope to see India leading the global AI movement.”

Chobey also talked about the company’s future roadmap for India. She said, “We’re focused on three key pillars, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence. First, we want to make AI beneficial for every Indian. With a population of 1.5 billion, AI can make a real difference by democratising information and opportunities. Second, we’re committed to growing the AI ecosystem in India, which already boasts the third-largest AI talent pool in the world. Lastly, we are prioritising skilling efforts. We aim to skill 10 million Indians, ensuring they’re prepared for a future shaped by AI.