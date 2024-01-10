Blaupunkt TV joins forces with Amazon India, targets 4% market share by FY25

Blaupunkt TV, renowned for over a century for its audio excellence, has initiated a collaboration with Amazon India, marking a significant move towards meeting the surging demand for its premium and cost-effective television range. This partnership aims to streamline online sales, extending accessibility to a broader consumer base across 19,000 pin codes in India through Amazon India’s extensive distribution network.

The partnership coincides with the upcoming "Amazon Republic Day Sale," running from January 13th to January 19th, 2024, offering Amazon customers the opportunity to purchase Blaupunkt TVs. This strategic alliance sets ambitious targets for the fiscal years 2024 to 2025, envisioning a 4% market share and positioning Blaupunkt as the premier television brand in India. The company plans to fortify this foothold through additional strategic alliances and investments in the foreseeable future.

Blaupunkt TV made its re-entry into the Indian market in June 2021 through an exclusive partnership with Flipkart, swiftly establishing itself as a key player in televisions and electronic products. Its array of high-quality offerings includes QLED TVs starting at Rs 21,999, 4K Google TVs from Rs 25,999, and FHD TVs available at Rs 14,999 during the upcoming sale.

The collaboration with Amazon promises to democratise access to Blaupunkt TVs across India. Leveraging Amazon's expansive customer base and strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences, this partnership aims to enhance visibility and ensure a seamless shopping journey for Blaupunkt TV customers nationwide.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, commented on the strategic move, stating, “Our successful re-entry with Flipkart laid a solid foundation, and as we look towards FY24-FY25 as pivotal, our focus is on expanding our market presence by targeting a 4% share. We remain committed to forging key partnerships and making strategic investments to support this growth.”

Marwah further added, “We are bolstering our supply chain, augmenting local production, and optimizing distribution networks to meet the escalating demand for Blaupunkt products in India. Our collaboration with Amazon, given its extensive reach, aligns seamlessly with our ethos, ensuring wider access to our innovative products.”

