Blinkit expands electronics portfolio; to now deliver laptops, monitors, printers in 10 minutes

Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit has widened its electronics offerings to include high-value items like laptops, monitors, and printers, CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced via X (formerly Twitter). This move positions Blinkit alongside competitors like Flipkart Minutes and Bigbasket’s BB Now, which already deliver expensive electronics within minutes.

Dhindsa shared details of the rollout, saying, “Currently live in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Most of these will be delivered by our large order fleet. We’ll be adding a lot more brands and their products very soon.”

The development underscores a growing trend of quick commerce platforms transitioning into horizontal marketplaces. By diversifying their product offerings, platforms like Blinkit are venturing into categories such as fashion, beauty, home décor, and now electronics.

On January 2, Blinkit also launched a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, further showcasing its intent to go beyond groceries and essentials.

You can now get laptops, monitors, printers and more delivered in 10 minutes!



We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category. We've got 👇



• Laptops from HP

• Monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI

•… pic.twitter.com/23AQKZyIKZ — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 9, 2025

According to a Morgan Stanley report, India’s quick commerce market is projected to grow to $42-55 billion by 2030. Blinkit has been aggressively expanding its dark store network, contributing to its gross order value (GOV) of ₹6,132 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

The festive season of Diwali last year marked a notable surge in quick commerce activity, generating around $1.1-1.2 billion in sales. Platforms like Blinkit capitalised on this momentum to push high-value items like electronics online.

Data from market researcher NielsenIQ shows a shift in consumer preferences, with online sales of IT products including laptops and tablets - increasing from 40% in 2023 to 43% in 2024 until October.