Blinkit introduces 10-minute delivery for Decathlon products; check details

Blinkit has announced the launch of a new service that promises to deliver Decathlon products to customers' doorsteps in just 10 minutes. The service is available in all cities where Blinkit operates, including smaller locations such as Bareilly, Roorkee, and Bhopal. This expansion is part of Blinkit’s effort to make high-quality products easily accessible to people, regardless of their location.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, expressed his enthusiasm on social media, emphasizing the convenience of the service. "Decathlon is now available on Blinkit! Customers can now get sports and gym equipment, winter essentials, yoga needs, travel bags, and apparel for men and women — all delivered in 10 minutes! The coolest part is that we’ve launched Decathlon products in all the cities we deliver in. Customers from cities like Bareilly, Roorkee, Bhopal, and more can also enjoy this convenience," he stated.

This collaboration aims to make it easier for fitness enthusiasts and adventurers to obtain necessary gear without leaving their homes.

In addition to this, Blinkit recently introduced a 10-minute returns and exchanges service last month. This feature is designed to address common concerns such as size or fit issues in clothing and footwear. Customers can now initiate a return or exchange request, which will be completed within 10 minutes of making the request.

After a successful test run in Delhi-NCR, the service has been expanded to include cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to extend to more locations. CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared his excitement about the initiative, saying, "The cool part—return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request! We’ve been testing this in Delhi NCR and have now enabled it for Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune."

This feature aims to alleviate "size anxiety" for customers who are hesitant about purchasing clothes and shoes online.