scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Blinkit introduces 10-minute delivery for Decathlon products; check details

Feedback

Blinkit introduces 10-minute delivery for Decathlon products; check details

Blinkit has partnered with Decathlon to offer quick delivery of sports gear across all its service locations, including smaller cities. This move is part of Blinkit's initiative to enhance accessibility to quality products.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Blinkit has announced the launch of a new service that promises to deliver Decathlon products to customers' doorsteps in just 10 minutes. The service is available in all cities where Blinkit operates, including smaller locations such as Bareilly, Roorkee, and Bhopal. This expansion is part of Blinkit’s effort to make high-quality products easily accessible to people, regardless of their location.

Related Articles

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, expressed his enthusiasm on social media, emphasizing the convenience of the service. "Decathlon is now available on Blinkit! Customers can now get sports and gym equipment, winter essentials, yoga needs, travel bags, and apparel for men and women — all delivered in 10 minutes! The coolest part is that we’ve launched Decathlon products in all the cities we deliver in. Customers from cities like Bareilly, Roorkee, Bhopal, and more can also enjoy this convenience," he stated.

This collaboration aims to make it easier for fitness enthusiasts and adventurers to obtain necessary gear without leaving their homes.

In addition to this, Blinkit recently introduced a 10-minute returns and exchanges service last month. This feature is designed to address common concerns such as size or fit issues in clothing and footwear. Customers can now initiate a return or exchange request, which will be completed within 10 minutes of making the request.

After a successful test run in Delhi-NCR, the service has been expanded to include cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to extend to more locations. CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared his excitement about the initiative, saying, "The cool part—return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request! We’ve been testing this in Delhi NCR and have now enabled it for Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune."

This feature aims to alleviate "size anxiety" for customers who are hesitant about purchasing clothes and shoes online.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 20, 2024, 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement